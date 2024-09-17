Troops Foil Plan to Build New Oil Bunkering Hubs in Niger Delta

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army (NA) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday announced that they successfully foiled several attempts by oil theft syndicates and economic saboteurs, to build new illegal oil bunkering hubs in the Niger Delta region.

The Army and NAF disclosed this in separate statements yesterday.

The Army in its statement revealed that troops of Six Division discovered and effectively deactivated no fewer than 37 illegal refining sites, identified 10 illegal connection points, and destroyed six wooden boats used for conveying stolen products, within the period under review.

This was as troops, deployed to Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killed two fleeing terrorists, during an ambush operation in the area.

The Nigerian Army revealed that troops of 6 Division scaled up clearance operations in the creeks, waterways and rivulets, aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action in the Niger Delta region.

While conducting operations at different fronts in conjunction with other security agencies, across the Joint Operations Areas, the NA, said the troops, also apprehended over nine suspected oil thieves, seven vehicles, eight motorcycles used for the nefarious activities, four trucks, several pumping machines as well as confiscation of over 221,000 litres of illegally refined products.

These, the NA said, were in addition “to frustrating the criminals’ several attempts at establishing new illegal bunkering hubs in the region.”

According to the statement, “In Rivers State, around Imo River, in the general area of Owaza and Odogwa Creeks, troops confiscated over 15,000 litres of stolen crude in a large wooden boat. The same feat was also recorded at Okoloma and Obuzor Creeks, where troops deactivated nine active illegal refining sites, destroyed five wooden boats, and several motorcycles as well as confiscated over 13,000 litres of stolen products.

“Also, along road Ebocha Ndoni, a reservoir with over 8,500 litres of stolen products, 116 sacks stocked with over 7,000 stolen products were recovered. Additionally, 10 empty metal drums, 10 metal pipes and one motorcycle were also recovered.”

The Service said, the troops, also intercepted one suspect in a Toyota Camry with Reg No KTU 423 EC Lagos with over 2,000 litres of stolen products.

“Similarly, along road Ndoni Obiafo, troops intercepted a suspect who fled on sighting troops and abandoned a Toyota Sienna with Reg No Lagos EPE 789 JC conveying stolen products.

“In the same vein, a Volvo car without Reg No was intercepted with 36 sacks with products estimated to be over 2,000 litres,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, troops deployed to Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, positioned an ambush against terrorists, transiting along Birnin Gwari-Manini axis, leading to an intense firefight that led to the killing no fewer than two terrorists.

The statement averred: “The Nigerian Army continues to demonstrate its resolve in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State in dismantling terrorist networks across various theatres of operations and delivering heavy blows to the fleeing villains.

“In the latest encounter, troops successfully expunged and destabilised terrorists, attempting to escape military action, aborting their mission and putting them on the run.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Kwaga village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, positioned an ambush against terrorists transiting along Birnin Gwari-Manini axis, leading to an intense firefight. In the ensuing clash, troops neutralised two terrorists with overwhelming firepower, while others fled in disarray.”

The Nigerian Army further disclosed that the operation also led to the recovery of some arms and equipment, including two AK-47 rifles, three rifle magazines, one Baofeng radio, and three motorcycles used by the terrorists.

The Nigerian Army, the statement further said, remained resolute in its mission to rid the country of terrorism and ensure the safety of all citizens, concluding that troops are still on the trail of the wounded terrorists.

For its part, the NAF in its statement, disclosed that the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, uncovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites, along Imo River, in Rivers State, as part of its intensified efforts to curb crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe executed air interdiction missions in Rivers State.

He noted that the air interdiction missions, which conducted in two separate missions, targeted specific sites along the Imo River, including the areas of Owaza, Uzaku, Obuzor, Osuaku, and Obiaku.

“In the first mission, NAF aircraft were assigned to provide Close Air Support to ground troops near the Imo River. Due to a discrepancy between the initial coordinates and the troops’ updated location, the aircrew conducted Armed Reconnaissance (AR) in the areas of Owaza and Uzaku. During this operation, they identified an active illegal refining site at Uzaku. The site was immediately engaged, destroying four IRS tanks and two canoes.

“In a second mission, originally intended to support troops northwest of Umuahia, adverse weather conditions forced the crew to divert and conduct further AR around the Obuzor section of the Imo River. During this mission, 12 IRS tanks, along with several jerrycans and other equipment used by the criminals were destroyed around Owaza, Obuzor, Osuaku, and Obiaku.”

Assuring that the NAF would continue to conduct air operations against the activities of oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta and in support of ground forces across the region, Ali emphasised the need for law abiding citizens to key into the efforts of security agencies to deter the activities of these economic saboteurs, as such, would go a long way in checkmating their activities.