Solid Minerals Devt Minister Distributes Rice to Aged People in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Following the decision of the Presidency to respond to the yearnings of the Nigerian people to make more food available at the grassroots, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, has begun the distribution of 1,200 bags of rice to the aged in Ekiti State.

Thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for living up to his tradition of listening to the people and demonstrating a caring heart, Alake said the 1,200 bags made available to him and each minister to further supplement the established channels of distribution such as state governments and civic organizations, will be channelled to the aged only.

According to him, “We need to reach out to our aged fathers and mothers at times like this to demonstrate the Omoluabi values of taking care of the old in the community. In the spirit of inclusion, it is important that we channel this intervention to mainly elderly citizens who do not have the strength to compete for welfare goods such as these at the established centres. We have taken their inventory and we are delivering to them .

He said subsequent interventions will target other segments of the populace such as widows, orphans, persons living with disabilities and students in higher institutions of learning.

Alake enjoined all public spirited Ekiti people to lend a hand to the needy, adding that all hands must be on deck to support all efforts to rid the state of hunger and poverty.