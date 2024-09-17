Polaris Bank Announces New Board Appointments

•Gidado named Chairman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has constituted a full Board of Directors for Polaris Bank Limited, in a major transition that signaled the remarkable achievements of the new management and the future of the Bank.

The Ten-man board is headed by Dr. Kassim Gidado as board Chairman.

According to a statement, other Non-Executive Directors appointed by the central bank for the commercial bank included: Dr. Akwa Effiong Okon, Mallam Ambursa Abubakar Umar, Mrs. Ayaba M. Ayo-Joseph, Mrs. Giwa-Amu Subulade Ibironke and Dr. Onosode Christopher.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Kayode Lawal, said the diverse expertise and experience of the new board members would further enrich on-going strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening their position as a leading digital bank

“We are thrilled to welcome these seasoned professionals to the board of Polaris Bank. Their diverse expertise and leadership qualities will be invaluable as we drive our strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the bank as a leading Nigeria digital bank.

“These appointments mark a significant step in Polaris Bank’s journey towards achieving sustained growth and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Gidado, the new Board Chairman, is an academic with over 35 years of experience in the fields of Engineering, Project Management and Strategic Development. He brings a wealth of expertise and a dynamic vision to the bank’s board.

He has held prestigious roles, including Group Managing Director and Chief of Staff at MAG Group Limited where he managed a diverse portfolio of companies across 35 countries. His extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development, among other strategic footprints, will be invaluable to the growth and development of Polaris Bank.

A community leader of repute, Dr. Gidado is the Wazirin Jam’are in Jam’are Local Government in Bauchi State. His extensive academic, public service and professional background will provide invaluable leadership as he assumes the role of Board Chairman.

Okon who holds a doctorate in Law, has experience as a Special Assistant on Finance and later MD at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt and as a Non-Executive Director of FHA Mortgage Bank Limited in Abuja, where he represented the federal government’s interest.

Abubakar Umar is an expert in Enterprise Transformation and Development Finance with over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including a distinguished tenure at the CBN.

With 12 years of consulting expertise, he is renowned for his strong risk management skills and extensive experience in product management across various areas including credit, liquidity, market risks, regulatory capital and customer experience.

He holds a Master of Science in Banking & Finance from Bayero University, Kano and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Sokoto.

Ayo-Joseph has over three decades of experience in the banking industry. A member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), she brings to the Board as a Non-Executive Director a wealth of experience in Corporate Management, Business Development, and Strategy Execution.

Her track record includes serving as an Executive Director at Bank PHB, where she played a critical role and delivered transitional change between 2010 and 2011 following her appointment by the CBN.

She holds various professional memberships, including with the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), the Nigerian Bar Association, and WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business, and Public Service.

Ibironke, a Lawyer by training, holds an MBA degree from the University of Warwick, UK and brings over 27 years of experience in financial services, real estate investment & development and business process re-engineering across the West African region to the Polaris Bank Board.

Giwa-Amu will leverage her expertise in Corporate Transformation, Strategic Management and Real Estate Structuring to support Polaris Bank’s drive in corporate banking initiatives.

Her extensive background includes notable board positions and successful leadership roles. She is the Founder & CEO of Brookstone Investments and a former Managing Director/CEO at International Commercial Bank (FBN Bank Ghana).

Christopher holds a doctorate in Economics and energy major from Kent University, UK. He joins the Board with over 30 years of experience in business systems analysis and design, strategy and operations, project management and policy analysis. Onosode’s career spans significant roles and measurable impact with multinational companies and financial institutions, including Shell Petroleum, UK, PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Debt Management Office of Nigeria (DMO). His deep sectoral knowledge and strategic insight will contribute to the drive of Polaris Bank’s operations and strategic initiatives, moving forward.