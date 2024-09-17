Olubadan to Unveil First Digital Classroom Thursday 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will on Thursday, unveil the first digital classroom in Ibadanland, facilitated by a tech-company, FOUND Africa Technology.

The innovation, where tradition will meet technology, is expected to symbolise a powerful fusion of the old and the new.

FOUND Africa Technology focuses on empowering youth, especially students with digital skills in undeserved communities in Ibadanland, which has 11 local government areas.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FOUND Africa Technology, Mr. Olajide Aboderin, in a statement on Tuesday, said the unveiling of the digital classroom will hold at the headquarters of the company in Bodija, Ibadan.

According to him, “On September 19th, we’re hosting a momentous event, where the echoes of Ibadan’s rich heritage will harmonise with the pulse of cutting-edge technology.

“This initiative will create a situation whereby tradition will meet technology. The Olubadan of Ibadanland,, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will unveil the very first digital classroom, symbolising a powerful fusion of the old and the new.

“The palace will orchestrate a captivating showcase of Ibadan’s cultural traditions, while FOUND will present the transformative potential of technology.

“It will be the dawn of a new era for Ibadan, as we bridge the gap between ancient customs and modern innovation. This event signifies Ibadan’s evolution from a city steeped in history to a futuristic hub, poised to rival global tech giants like Tokyo in the decades to come.

“This will be a pivotal moment in African history as Ibadan will ‘transformatively’ embrace its destiny as a beacon of technological advancement.”