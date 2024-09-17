  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

NSA Gets New Director of Energy Security

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Tuesday announced the appointment of Hon. Ojukaye Amachree, as the new Director of Energy Security. It also noted that this role comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensure a stable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for all Nigerians.

A statement by Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa said the new Directorate of Energy Security in the ONSA will focus on policy coordination, infrastructure protection strategies, data management, security coordination, risk advisory, and strategic alliances in the energy sector. Amachree, he said, brings over 20 years of experience in business, politics and engagement with the energy sector, with a proven track record of leadership in both the public and private sectors, particularly in the Niger Delta.

“In this new role, Hon. Flag Amachree will oversee key national energy security initiatives aimed at enhancing energy security, as well as strengthen community participation in safeguarding Nigeria’s energy resources to support short and long term energy sustainability. As the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Hon. Flag Amachree will work closely with various stakeholders, including government ministries, security agencies, regulators in the energy sector, international partners, and community leaders to implement innovative solutions to Nigeria’s current and future energy challenges,” he said.

Mijinyawa said that Amachree holds degrees in Management and is an Alumni of the Lagos Business School. According to him, “The appointment underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening energy security and resilience, while addressing supply chain concerns”. The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu congratulated Hon. Flag Amachree on this appointment.

