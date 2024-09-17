NERC, W’Bank, Power Ministry Conclude Study on Large-scale Solar Deployment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has hosted a workshop on the grid-scale solar programme in Abuja, showcasing findings from two comprehensive documents: The Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Integration Study and the Solar Auction Framework Study.

The studies, conducted in collaboration with the World Bank, the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), a statement from NERC said, are set to underpin Nigeria’s inaugural utility-scale solar auction.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, energy experts and representatives from the World Bank, NERC stated, adding that the event provided an in-depth look at the VRE integration study, which examines the challenges and opportunities of integrating large-scale solar power into the national grid.

The study, it said, highlights the potential for solar energy to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s electricity supply, while also addressing issues related to grid stability.

The solar auction framework study, another crucial component, NERC stressed, outlines the structure and mechanisms for Nigeria’s first grid-scale solar auction.

“This framework is designed to ensure a transparent and competitive bidding process. The study provides a detailed roadmap for the auction process, including criteria for project selection, financial models, and regulatory guidelines.

“As Nigeria moves forward with its grid-scale solar programme, the successful implementation of these studies will be crucial in achieving the country’s renewable energy targets and fostering a more sustainable and resilient power sector,” it added.