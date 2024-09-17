  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

‘Mohbad’s Father Demanded Quick Burial After Davido’s N2m Donation’, PA

Adeyemo Boluwatife, the Personal Assistant to the late Mohbad has stated that the late Singer’s Father, Joseph Aloba demanded for immediate burial of his son after receiving N2 million from Davido. Adeyemo said this while testifying at the Coroner’s Inquest in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

The Coroner’s Inquest which began on September 29, 2023, was set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Mohbad died on September 12 2023, under questionable circumstances, and was hurriedly buried the following day.

Following the calls for justice across the nation, his body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

However, during the court sitting on Wednesday, Adeyemo, who is also Mohbad’s nephew, told the Ikorodu Magistrate Court that Mohbad’s father insisted on burying him immediately, after receiving N2 million from Davido.

Adeyemo also claimed that he transferred N1 million to Mr Aloba, and later gave the remaining amount to Adura, Mohbad’s younger brother, after settling the hospital bills and ambulance rental fees. He further revealed that, Investigators took custody of the deceased’s phone after his death.

