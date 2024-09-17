Organisational Structure of Ants: A Lesson to Learn from

Go to the Ants, learn from their ways and become wise. They have no commanding officer, general overseer, oga-at-the-top or saviour-leader, but they individually do what they need to do to achieve collective success. In the ant’s kingdom, leadership is distributed. Distributed Leadership challenges the notion that, leadership is the sole domain of a few individuals at the top. It is a concept that recognises that leadership can, and should be exercised by people at all levels. Organisations benefit from leveraging the strengths and insights of their entire workforce and structures, processes and systems become elevated. Like with the Ants’, organisational success depends on effective structures, processes and systems. These include clear communication channels, efficient workflows, and robust support systems. Decision-making, problem-solving, and innovation are enhanced when diverse perspectives are included. These elements ensure that the organisation functions smoothly and can adapt to changes and challenges, independent of any single leader. Effective processes are the invisible hand that guides an organisation; they persist long after individual leaders have moved on; enduring beyond a single leader’s vision or influence. They are the true bedrock of an organisation’s resilience, surpassing the impact of even the strongest leader. So, Ants drive home the importance of processes and systems, over saviour-leadership. In the human world, it is vastly different.

Fixation on Leadership Figures: Are Global Leaders Performing?

As I observe the unfolding events around me, I am increasingly persuaded that the concept of leadership is overrated. Globally, leaders appear to be exacerbating the world’s problems rather than offering solutions that seem straightforward enough, even to the average Joe. From the conflict in Gaza to the war in Ukraine, from the immigration crises in Europe to the mass migration from Nigeria’s rural areas to Lagos, and from the waste management issues in Lagos to the catastrophic oil spills in the Niger Delta—often cited as a prime example of ecocide—there is a pervasive sense that leadership is failing to address these challenges effectively.

Our fixation on leadership figures, and our continued investment in their promises and projections, frequently leads to our disappointment when they perform sub-optimally. This recurring disillusionment stems from the overrated nature of leadership. We often surrender control, relinquish our agency to leaders, and retreat into a state of passivity and learned helplessness. Maybe leadership is a specific kind of talent, and certain other types of talents are also critical to building Nations and a successful organisation.

Leadership and the World of Work

Bringing it closer to the world of work; while leadership frequently occupies the spotlight within our organisations, it is the collective effort and the often-invisible contributions of many that truly drive transformative outcomes. You will agree with me that, organisational success depends on a myriad of factors beyond leadership. It is the expertise, dedication, and innovation of individuals at all levels, the effective collaboration of teams, the seamless operation of subdivisions, and the initiative of individuals that collectively constitute what we might term regenerative transformation and meaningful progress. So, there is an ounce of leadership in all of us.

The conventional narrative of leadership, which venerates the saviour-leader—an individual whose vision and charisma are purported to guide the organisation to greatness—fails to sufficiently capture the complexities of organisational dynamics. A leader’s vision, no matter how compelling, cannot achieve success without the invaluable effort, and engagement of the entire team. A leader’s decisive actions can bring transformation; however, it is often the less celebrated roles within an organisation that determine its ultimate success. So, there is more than an ounce of leadership in all of us. Every wise leader will do well to celebrate the countless others who execute daily tasks with precision and care; whose contributions may often go unnoticed, yet are vital to achieving organisational goals; shaping, refining, and bringing the leader’s vision to life. To truly appreciate the complexity of creating a successful organisation, we must continuously recognise the importance of valuing every contribution, no matter how small it may seem. Leaders should foster a culture of recognition, where efforts are acknowledged, and successes are celebrated collectively. By doing so, they can build a more engaged and motivated workforce.

“Heroic Leadership: Best Practices from a 450-Year-Old Company that Changed the World,”

In “Heroic Leadership: Best Practices from a 450-Year-Old Company That Changed the World,” Chris Lowney draws on his experiences as a former Jesuit priest to present a unique perspective on leadership. The Jesuits, referred to in the book as the 450-year-old company, are a religious order of the Catholic Church founded by St. Ignatius of Loyola in 1540. Over the centuries, the Jesuits have been influential in various fields, including establishing numerous educational institutions worldwide, science, missionary work, and social justice. In the book, Lawney challenges the conventional notion that leadership is the domain of a select few individuals in high positions of power. Instead, he argues that leadership is a set of skills and attitudes that everyone can develop and apply in their everyday lives. Here are some key points from the book showing that leadership is overrated in its traditional sense:

Everyone Can Be a Leader: Lowney posits that leadership is not confined to those with formal authority or high-ranking titles. We are all leaders and we are all leading all the time; well or poorly. He emphasises that everyone, regardless of their role, has the potential to lead through their actions, decisions, and influence on others.

Leadership as a Way of Life: Lowney suggests that leadership is not about occasional grand gestures but about consistent, everyday actions. Leadership is not an act, it is life, a way of living. He argues that leadership should be integrated into everyone’s daily life, through continuous personal development and a commitment to making a positive impact on those around them. Leadership springs from within, it is about who I am as much as what I do

Leadership is an Ongoing Process: True leadership is not a static state but a dynamic, evolving pursuit. It involves more than just reaching a position of authority or achieving a set goal. Instead, it is about constantly refining one’s skills, understanding, and approach to meeting ever-changing needs around us. The essence of leadership lies in its fluidity—leaders must remain open to learning, embrace change, and respond to new challenges with flexibility and resilience. This perpetual process of growth means that leadership cannot be “completed” in a conventional sense. It is not about achieving a final state of perfection but about ongoing self-improvement and adaptation. Hence effective leaders regularly assess their actions, seek feedback, and adjust their strategies. They recognise that leadership is a journey without a fixed endpoint, where the pursuit of excellence is as important as the achievements themselves.

By examining the Jesuit’s history, and their organisational success over centuries, Chris Lowney illustrates how the Jesuits’ inclusive approach to leadership has allowed them to thrive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while leadership is often highlighted as the cornerstone of a Nation’s and organisational success, it is essential to recognise that, it is only one part of a much larger picture. Organisational success is crafted by the collective efforts of many. The unseen hands—the dedicated employees, effective processes, and supportive culture—are what truly shape the success of an organisation. Same for a Nation.

By shifting the focus from the overrated notion of saviour-leaders, boss men, oga-at-the-top, to the importance of collective effort, we can better drive self-agency and appreciate the intricate dynamics that drive success.