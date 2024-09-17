  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

Gunmen Attack Police Station in Anambra, Kill Two Officers

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen suspected to be secessionist elements yesterday attacked Umunze police station, killing two personnel on duty.

The gunmen, who invaded the station shooting sporadically also burnt a building within the premises of the station.

Umunze, which is in Anambra South Senatorial district is a border town with communities in Imo State.

There have been series of attacks on police facilities in Anambra in recent times, under the headship of Mr. Obono Itam as Commissioner of Police, with no news of arrest or resistance. Many police personnel have in this way lost their lives.

Meanwhile, police authorities in the state have confirmed the attack. Spokesperson of the police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press release, said operatives of the command recovered some improvised explosive devices, and have gone after the attackers.

He said: “Arsonist and armed secessionist group members in the early hours of today 16/9/2024 attacked the Umunze Police Station. 

“Joint Security Forces comprising  the Police, Army, Navy, Civil defence and other security agencies have recovered five unexploded improvised explosives and are on their trail. “The suspected armed proscribed group invaded the facility with improvised explosives, shooting sporadically and fire caught part of the station. 

“Two of police operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc, paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.”

He said CP Itam has visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment. 

He pleaded for information from anyone who has any information that will aid the investigation to come forward. He also assures the people of  utmost confidentiality to any such information. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.