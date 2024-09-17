Gov Alia, Fed Lawmaker in War of Words Over Palliative

George Okoh in Makurdi





Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has disclosed that he confiscated palliatives belonging to a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ushongo/Kwande Federal Constituency, Terseer Ugboh, because he was investigating the circumstances surrounding the palliatives that were diverted to a private residence.

The lawmaker had accused the governor of confiscating the palliatives meant for his constituency with the truck impounded in the Benue Government House.

In a press briefing by the governor’s press secretary, Mr. Tersor Kula, in Makurdi on Monday, the governor explained that there was a tip that some palliatives were diverted to a private residence at Kilometre Two, along Gboko Road.

He said: “Immediately the governor received the information, he directed the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency to trace the residence and directed that the truck be moved to the government house.

“The palliative was secured from the National Emergency Management Agency in Jos and in normal circumstances, such palliatives sent to the state ought to be registered at the SEMA office in Makurdi which was not done.

“We have inquired from stakeholders and traditional rulers in the federal constituency and they said they were not aware of any palliative coming to their areas.”

The governor who appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support and interventions to the people of the state said that the palliatives would be sent to the people of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, the moment the investigation is concluded.

The federal lawmaker who spoke to journalists on the phone on Monday said that he transported the relief materials to Benue State from Jos, in collaboration with NEMA adding that he had an agreement with NEMA to offload the relief materials at a warehouse in Makurdi pending when a date for distribution to beneficiaries at Jato Aka would be fixed.

The lawmaker who condemned the action of the state governor, regretted that the issue was being politicized and added that he expended over N5 million to convey the materials to the state.

He said: “It is true that the Benue State Government seized one of the truckloads of palliatives and diverted to the government house under the pretext that we planned to divert the materials.”

He listed items in the seized truck to include; 578 bags of rice, 578 bags of garri, 578 mosquito nets, 578 mattresses, 578 pieces of wax print, 58 cartons of vegetable oil, 58 cartons of seasoning cubes and 58 cartons of tomato paste.

The federal lawmaker who said that his image had been bruised by the state government threatened to seek redress in court if the truck is not released by Tuesday.

Ugboh however appealed to the people of his constituency, especially, the displaced persons to be patient as he assured of the release of the seized truck.