APMT Records Rise in Export Volumes, Plans Second Exporters Forum

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has said that it has over the past four years, recorded continuous increase in its export volumes.

The terminal said its half-year (H1) export figures for non-oil cargo in 2024 stood at 51,000 TEUS, a rise of 25% YoY when compared with 47,000 TEUs for H1 2023.

In a statement, APM Terminals Apapa Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, described nonoil export cargo as an integral part of the terminal’s business.

He said, “Over the last four years, we have witnessed a steady growth in non-oil export cargo. In 2020, export volumes stood at 53,000 TEUs, in 2021 it rose to 63,000 TEUs and in 2022, 71,000 TEUs. The greatest rise in exports was recorded in 2023, when volumes rose to 94,000 TEUs, an increase of 32%.”

To continue to drive this growth in nonoil exports, Knudsen added that the terminal would be hosting its second exporters forum, come September 19th.

He said, “The exporters’ forum is our way of supporting the Federal Government’s non-oil export drive. The forum is basically a brainstorming session where we rub minds with the various exporting associations in the country on how to best to resolve their challenges to facilitate more efficient movement of exports into the ports.

APM Terminals Apapa Head of Commercial, Kayode Daniels said, “The maiden forum launched in June was a huge success. We got so much feedback from the exporters on how we could collaborate to streamline our processes to improve export volumes. With agro-export produce, time is of the essence as prolonged storage in containers could ruin the quality of the cargo before it gets to its destination.

“The feedback we receive in the forum will be used to improve our operations and other associated processes concerned with the export of nonoil exports. I believe we can all work together to further strengthen the port’s export process.”

APM Terminals Nigeria, Market and Commercial Intelligence Manager, Adetunji Igbaugba, described the terminal’s culture as one of continuous improvement.

He said, “One of the ways we can improve is by hearing from our esteemed customers. This was a major reason for the first export forum held in June, and the invaluable feedback from our customers and stakeholders assisted in the improvements recorded. In preparation for the coming export season, we will be proactively having another session to review and look at ways we can jointly eliminate/ reduce future challenges and better service our esteemed customers.”