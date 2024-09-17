Akpabio Commends Tinubu’s Swift Response to Flood Disaster

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu led- Federal Government for its timely intervention in the deadly floods that affected Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and other states, following the devastating rainfall that led to the overflow from the Alau Dam.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his media office Tuesday, gave the commendation at the Government House, Maiduguri during the President’s condolence visit to Borno State and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi in Maiduguri on Monday

Tinubu, had made a detour from a trip to attend the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) Annual event holding in New York, and flew into the country.

On the same day led a powerful delegation to Maiduguri to commiserate with the governments and people of the flood affected states over the unfortunate disaster.

The President of the Senate, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly assured the President of the Parliament’s readiness to mobilise the required support to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in the mitigation, prevention and tackling of disasters.

“I regard this as a display of love, compassion and commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians,” Akpabio noted.

He assured the President of the resolve of the National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive to address natural challenges in the country.

Akpabio said, “On resumption, the National Assembly will mobilize to support the intervention purse and complement the efforts of the Federal Government, State Governments, NNPCL, NEMA, and other interventionist agencies.”

Akpabio also promised to “add verve to the Special Disaster Intervention Fund when established.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NNPCL, NEMA, the Armed Forces and other stakeholders for their swift and strong interventions in addressing the flood disaster.

“The National Assembly is committed to supporting all endeavors of governments at Federal and sub-nationals aimed at renewing the hopes of Nigerians,” he assured.