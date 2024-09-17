AI Crucial for Bridging Skills Gaps, Adaptation to Industry Challenges, Says Expert

James Emejo in Abuja

An expert in technology innovation, Mr. Samuel Omokhafe Yusuf, has said Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains at the forefront of the country’s and economic revolution in today’s fast-paced world where technology is advancing at a breakneck speed.

He said one of the most exciting impacts of AI was how it’s transforming skill development and continuous learning in the workplace.

Yusuf, who is the Founder/Chief Executive, Beyond Products Limited, stressed that AI is currently changing the game when it comes to learning and skill development.

He said AI’s influence is particularly evident in how it tailors learning experiences to individual needs.

He said, “Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, AI-driven platforms adapt content to fit different learning styles and paces. This makes acquiring new skills faster and more engaging.

“It’s making training more personalised and effective, which is crucial as industries evolve and new skills are needed.

“These technologies help employees learn more efficiently and stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market.”

According to him, AI provides practical tools, such as virtual coaches and interactive simulations, which allow employees to practice their skills in a realistic, risk-free environment.

This hands-on experience enhances learning and prepares individuals for real-world challenges, he stated.

Furthermore, AI encourages a culture of continuous learning. With features like automated training recommendations and real-time feedback, employees can continuously improve their skills.

Yusuf said these tools support ongoing development, making it easier for people to keep learning throughout their careers.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that AI will play a crucial role in bridging skill gaps and adapting to industry changes.

According to him, “As technology continues to advance, AI will help workers develop the skills needed to keep up and excel.”

However, amid the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, Yusuf also acknowledged the challenges that come with its learning tools, such as ensuring data privacy and ethical considerations.

He said, “Addressing these concerns is essential for maximizing the positive impact of these technologies.

“The role of AI in skill development and continuous learning is transforming how we approach education and training.

“By leveraging AI, organisations are not only enhancing their workforce’s skills but also fostering a culture of lifelong learning that is key to navigating today’s dynamic work environment.”

He said there are increasing advocacy for the adoption of these innovations while being mindful of their challenges.

“This balanced approach will help us harness AI’s full potential and ensure it benefits both individuals and organizations alike,” he said.