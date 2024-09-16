Tourism Minister Announced Special Guest at African Youth Tourism Event

Chinedu Eze

The highly anticipated 20th edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Africa’s leading tourism and hospitality event, is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria. A major highlight of this year’s event will be the 7th African Youth Tourism Bantaba, where Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Minister’s involvement underscores the Nigerian government’s dedication to youth empowerment and tourism development. Minister Ade-John, a strong advocate for sustainable tourism, will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the role of young Africans in shaping the future of tourism on the continent.

Organisers of the event said that African Youth Tourism Bantaba has grown into one of the most important segments of the Akwaaba Travel Market, providing a platform for young tourism enthusiasts, students, and emerging professionals to interact with industry leaders, share ideas, and gain insights into the workings of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“With Africa’s tourism industry projected to grow rapidly, this year’s Youth Bantaba will focus on ‘Activating The Youth Tourism Potentials of Africa, A Call To Duty’”, spokesman of the Organisers, Ikechi Uko said.





