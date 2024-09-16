Polaris Bank Inducted Premium Member of NBCC 

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank has been inducted a premium member of the prestigious Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), marking another milestone in the Bank’s journey towards enhancing profitable trade between businesses in Nigeria and promoting global commercial partnerships with businesses in United Kingdom.

The Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal speaking at the induction expressed gratitude to the Chamber for the recognition and highlighted Polaris Bank’s commitment to, “leveraging this platform to drive sustainable economic development and deeper engagement with stakeholders.”

“Distinguished guests, members of the Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce, and esteemed colleagues, it is truly an honour to accept this induction, on behalf of Polaris Bank. Being part of this esteemed Chamber is a significant milestone for us, as it aligns with our vision to build stronger partnerships and contribute meaningfully to the growth of trade and investment between businesses in Nigeria and the UK.”

He further added that Polaris Bank is committed to using its membership of the NBCC to exchange innovative ideas and provide long-term and mutually beneficial relationships that promote growth of businesses in Nigeria and beyond.