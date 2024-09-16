Osun NSCDC Arrests 24-year-old Bricklayer for Alleged Vandalising Govt School

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Akeem Sulaiman, 24, a resident of No. 23 Aladorun Compound, Iwo, Osun State, for allegedly vandalising AUD Primary School at Iwo.

According to the state Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, the suspect was apprehended by NSCDC personnel in Iwo on September 7, 2024, around 11:15 a.m. while moving the stolen valuables to metal scrap buyers.

Recovered items from the suspect included 13 pieces of new stainless washing hand basins, Pumping machine monitoring box, communication cable, three stainless trays and four hand shovels.

Discreet investigations revealed that the suspect, was a former labourer, employed by the building contractor during the school’s construction and has been stealing from various buildings under construction for six years, selling the items to metal scrap buyers.

Commandant Adaralewa stated that Section 451 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Law of Osun State, Nigeria, makes it an offence to wilfully and unlawfully destroy or damage property.

The commandant said that the suspect would face the full wrath of the law, to serve as a deterrent to others who destroy government property.

He also cautioned metal scrap buyers in the state to desist from buying stolen items, warning that those found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.