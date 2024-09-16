Flooding: Shettima Hails Tinubu’s Palliative Distribution Strategies 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former ministerial nominee and member of the Presidential Committee on Palliative Distribution, Dr. Maryam Shettima, has expressed satisfaction with the composition and distribution mechanism adopted by the Federal Government to address the immediate needs of flood victims in the North-east and vulnerable communities across the North-west, as well as in other parts of the country.

This was even as she reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu was intensifying efforts to mitigate food shortage in impacted regions across the nation through new initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Shettima said the committee encompasses representatives from various political affiliations, ensuring a broad-based approach to addressing the crisis.

In an interview on Arise Television Morning Show, she discussed the Tinubu administration’s palliatives regime and critical issues of targeting efficacy, specifically how effectively the initiatives are reaching the most vulnerable populations.

She also spoke about the mechanisms in place to ensure transparency, accountability, and probity in the distribution of the palliatives and other related issues.

While addressing a question on the quantity of rice being sent to Kano State, Shettima confirmed that “19 trucks of 25kg bags of rice have been sent to the state”.

She noted that: “This is just the beginning of the palliative distribution across the nation.”

Shettima further expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable and national economic growth.

She said: “Being one of the committee members of the palliative distribution in Kano State, under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Burau Jibrin, it has been quite an eventful and interesting one.

“Like it was clearly seen, how a very heavy delegation from the Federal Government was sent to Kano to launch this initiative to kickstart the rice distribution palliative in the entire North-west.

“This is not just happening in the North-west, it is actually going to cut across the entire six zones of the nation. And the most fascinating thing about this is that it is totally inclusive.

“Look at the way the government approach ensures that it cuts across party affiliations. It has nothing to do with parties. It is purely for the vulnerable, and it goes on to show the commitment of Mr. President in taking care of the vulnerable and being concerned about their welfare thoroughly.

“I must commend the Deputy Senate president who also doubles as the chairman of the committee in Kano.

“I think what really appeals to me in the whole of this, is the composition. When you look at the composition of the members of this committee, you would realize that the government is really serious about the poor.

“It cares. It means business that these palliatives need to reach the targeted people.”

Shettima disclosed that both senators and House Representatives members of the NNPP made up the full committee to ensure transparency and inclusiveness.

“Nothing encourages transparency as such, and nothing encourages you more than transparency as being all inclusive, carrying everyone along.

“This is the state of the nation and I am happy the president is a listener. He’s a good listener.

“This quick intervention of the palliative is an indicator of his empathy and how much he cares for the vulnerable in Nigeria, and that he is not aloof to the problems, and he is telling them that he cares. And you know this, the modalities implemented are quite incredible, and I believe with time, this will be applied in the rest of the zones of the country.

“You can’t place better measures in place to ensure this rice truly reaches the people that need it throughout the nooks and crannies of Kano State, throughout the nooks and crannies of the North-west and even Nigeria at large,” Shettima noted.

On the urgent relief efforts for Maiduguri’s flood victims, Shettima noted that the government has been taking extensive measures to provide comprehensive support and assistance.

According to her, “You could see how empathic the Vice-President ( Kashim Shettima) was in his approach.

“You saw how he immediately appeared, how, despite all the unfortunate conditions on ground, how he was able to literally access everywhere with all the waters.

“It goes on to tell you how really serious the government is in ensuring that people are taken care of and their immediate needs are actually met.”

Shettima conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the flood victims in Maiduguri, lamenting the devastating impact of the disaster on their lives.

She yearned for more effective solutions to support those affected, acknowledging the limitations of current measures.

Shettima however appealed to compassionate Nigerians to lend a helping hand to the people of Maiduguri, adding that

every contribution, no matter how modest, counts and can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected.

This, according to her, included not only financial support but also essential items like sanitary products, food and shelter.