  • Monday, 16th September, 2024

FCMB Wins Impactful Lending to MSMEs, Sustainability Awards

Business | 2 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been recognised by winning two prestigious awards at the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) 2024 Annual Lecture Series and Awards in Lagos.

The bank was named the “Best Bank with the Highest Impact on MSMEs Accessing Credit for the First Time in Nigeria” and the “Highest Disbursement to Sustainability Projects.”

The bank in a statement noted that these awards highlight FCMB’s commitment to financial inclusion and sustainability in Nigeria. Between January and June 2024, FCMB disbursed loans worth N180 billion to over 800,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) across various sectors, significantly bolstering their growth and resilience.
Commenting on the feat, Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun said: “As Nigeria’s MSMEs-friendly bank, we are honoured to win these awards and to continue leading the charge in supporting businesses across Nigeria. MSMEs are vital to economic development, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary financial and non-financial support to reach their full potential. Our efforts reflect our purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth by creating a robust ecosystem that connects people, capital, and markets in Africa.” 

In 2023, FCMB secured over $280 million in funding from Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) to support MSMEs, including those led by women and enterprises in critical economic sectors, aligning with sustainable development goals. The bank has also actively financed renewable energy projects, granting credit to customers in need of solar energy solutions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.