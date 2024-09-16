Aregbesola: Owa Obokun, Lion is No More

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,yesterday, commiserated with the family of the late Owa Obokun Adimula, the paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II.



According to him, “I received with shock, utter disbelief and despair, but gratitude to God for a life well spent, the report of the ascension to the great beyond of Owa Obokun Adimula, the paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II.

“It is the end of an inimitable and unforgettable era. Oba Aromolaran was the quintessential monarch – regal, majestic, intellectually sound, wise, discerning and decisive. He had a compelling personality and personified kingship.



“With his sterling education and sagacity, he uplifted the throne and the institution of his fathers. He kept his head high even in an era of the decline of traditional rulership.

“He was my father before, during and after my two-term governorship in the state. He was also my life coach and advisor in practically every area of life and governance.



“He was a tree that could make a forest. A giant among men. An inimitable ruler with a special appeal. Osupa ileki, a mo roro la’gbo.

“His ascension to the throne was described as the coming of the lion. He was and lived like a lion, dominated his territory and was feared and respected beyond. But the lion is gone!

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Osun State Government, the good people of Ijesaland, his chiefs and his immediate and extended family. May God comfort and grant them his peace. May he give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”