ALTON Declines Industrial Action Option on Telecoms Tariff

Emma Okonji

The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), at the weekend, turned down an alternative offer to apply the option of industrial action against the federal government in pressing its demands for upward review of telecoms tariff across telecoms networks.

Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, turned down the offer presented to its members by a trade union, known as Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), when the trade union visited ALTON in its corporate office located in Lekki, Lagos.

The PTECSSAN team, led by its General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, presented an alternative offer to ALTON during the visit, suggesting that ALTON should resort to the use of industrial action to compel the federal government to accept its proposed tariff hike for voice calls and data services.

ALTON had in April 2022, written to the telecoms industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), asking for a 40 per cent hike in voice and data tariff, to enable telecoms operators cope with the high cost of delivering telecoms services across the country, but ALTON is yet to receive the NCC’s nod.

Disturbed by the delay in approving tariff hike for telecoms operators, the trade union wrote ALTON, requesting for a visit and possible collaboration with ALTON to help telecoms operators achieve their desire for tariff hike.

While presenting the alternative offer to ALTON during the visit, Abdullahi said: “As a critical stakeholder in the private telecommunication sector, we are concerned about the economic challenges in the country that is threatening the existence of the telecoms sector and the refusal of the government toagree tothe call by the network providers for increment in tariff on all telecommunications services in the country.

“Since ALTON is at the fore-front of this call for increment in tariff, we deemed it necessary to meet with you to deliberate on likely alternatives that can be placed before the government.”

Government cannot say no to increase in telecoms tariff because the cost of offering telecoms services has skyrocketed. If government refuses to accept increase in telecoms tariff, then government should be ready to supply diesel directly to telecoms operators at a discounted rate, offer favourable Forex rate to telecoms operators and give tax waiver to telecoms operators, Abdullahi said.

Adebayo who welcomed members of the trade union, and expressed deep appreciation for the visit, however said ALTON would not accept the use of industrial action to address the issue of tariff hike. According to him, ALTON is already in talks with industry stakeholders and the industry regulator, and will not be confrontational over the issue.

“We fully appreciate the role that organised labor plays in safeguarding the interests of workers in the industry. Nevertheless, we will continue to encourage dialogue and collaboration between your association and our members, with the hope that voluntary alignment will foster stronger relationships,” Adebayo said.