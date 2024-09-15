  • Sunday, 15th September, 2024

Trump Safe After Gunshots in His Vicinity, Says Campaign

Former President Donald Trump is safe following gunshots “in his vicinity” on Sunday, according to his campaign.
“President Trump is safe,” his campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, said, adding there were “No further details at this time”.
The Secret Service confirmed in a post on X that they were investigating a “protective incident” involving Trump that took place shortly before 14:00 EST (19:00 BST).
The BBC has contacted the US Secret Service and Trump campaign for more details.
The incident comes almost exactly two months after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking his ear.
In a post on X, Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, said shots were fired at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. He said a suspect had been apprehended.
The BBC has also contacted the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
The White House confirmed President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris – the Democratic nominee – had been briefed about the incident that they said took place at the Trump International Golf Course, “where former President Trump was golfing”.
“They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said. BBC

