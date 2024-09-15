Operation Fansan Yamma: Zamfara Committed to Supporting Troops, Lawal Tells Army Chief

Governor Dauda Lawal has reassured the Nigerian Army of his government’s commitment to supporting the troops in Zamfara State.

The Governor spoke when he received the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted the CDS as explaining that “Operation Fansan Yamma” collapsed all other Army operations in the North-West.

The statement said that “Operation Fansan Yamma North-West is a codename with a strong message of hope, signifying that the troops are always prepared to crush banditry in the region.”

In his remark, the Governor commended the Chief of Defence Staff for showing commitment to tackling insecurity in the country.

“General, your presence in Zamfara today has significantly transformed the perception of the Army. You have greatly boosted our morale and the people are now filled with hope.

“This visit is something we would never take for granted. My government is fully committed to cooperating with the Army and other security agencies in Zamfara State.

“With your comment, I am optimistic that peace will return to Zamfara. You went to school here and you witnessed its peaceful nature in the past. Gusau used to be the second largest commercial centre in the North after Kano State.

“I appreciate your willingness to work with the state’s Community Protection Guards (CPG). Please note that all CPG guards were carefully selected and underwent rigorous profiling by the DSS and other related agencies.

“We are fully supportive of the army’s efforts in the fight against banditry. The guards have been deployed to their local areas, where they are familiar with the terrain. We have complete confidence in the Army’s dedication and believe they will continue to intensify their efforts.

“I would like to use this opportunity to express my condolences for the tragic death of the brave officers who lost their lives along the Gusau – Funtua road. May their souls rest in peace.

“I want to reassure you that my government stands with you and we will continue to work closely with the army and other security agencies to put an end to banditry.”

Earlier, the CDS expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his support of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the state.

“We are here to express our appreciation for your commitment to the Armed Forces and security agencies as well as your valuable contributions to Zamfara State.

“I used to boast that I knew Gusau quite well but honestly, now that I am here, I am confused. It’s remarkable to see how much development has taken place in just one year under your leadership.

“I want to say thank you for improving the lives of the people. This is the benefit of democracy. We have witnessed a lot of developments and ongoing constructions in the state since you took over,” the Army Chief said.