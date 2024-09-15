Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami Meet in Minna Behind Closed Doors

Laleye Dipo In Minna

Three former Nigerian rulers met behind closed doors in Minna Niger state on Sunday.

The trio are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar

At the meeting which took place at the uphill residence of General Babangida was former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau.

The trio were earlier reported to be waiting for former President Obasanjo at the IBB mansion.

Details of the meeting were not known but it was speculated to be around the security situation in the country and the refusal of the Peoples Democratic Party to sign a Peace Accord ahead of the Edo governorship election.

It was gathered that the meeting lasted about two hours after which former President Obasanjo returned to Abuja.

Obasanjo had arrived the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport at about 4.30pm in a Gulfstream 5 aircraft and

departed in the same aircraft at about 6.30pm.

He was received at the airport by some protocol officers from the Niger State Government House.

The Niger state government provided the vehicles that took the former president to the IBB’s residence and back to the airport.

The same protocol officials also saw him off at about 7pm.