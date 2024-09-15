Nigerian Architects Demand Structural Integrity of All Buildings in UNIBEN to Guarantee Students’ Safety

. Decry frequent building collapses in Nigeria

Ejiofor Alike

The Nigerian Institute of Architects has called on the Nigerian government to ensure the structural integrity of all buildings at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) to guarantee the safety of students.

Reacting to the recent building collapse at the university in a statement issued yesterday, the President of the Institute, Architect Mobolaji Adeniyi, also called on the relevant authorities to rescue the trapped students and provide medical attention to those injured.

The statement also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse, including the involvement of professional architects and structural engineers to identify the root causes.

According to the statement, support and counseling services should also be provided to the affected students and families by the appropriate authorities, including the university administration, emergency services, and government agencies.

“We are deeply distressed by the recent building collapse at the University of Benin, which has resulted in students being trapped and potentially injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected students, their families, and the entire university community.

“Sadly, this incident is not an isolated event, but rather one of many recent building collapses in Nigeria, resulting in unacceptable loss of lives and properties. It is imperative that we take decisive action to prevent future occurrences,” the statement explained.

“As architects, we understand the importance of safety and structural integrity in building design and construction.

“Furthermore, we strongly advocate for the inclusion of architects and structural engineers in the investigation and supervision of buildings to forestall future occurrences. Their expertise is crucial in identifying potential risks and ensuring compliance with building codes and regulations.

“The Nigerian Institute of Architects stands ready to support the authorities in any way possible to prevent future tragedies,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the management of the University of Benin has said that no life was lost in the building collapse that occurred in the early hours of yesterday at Ekosodin, adding that the three trapped students had been rescued.

In a statement made available to journalists by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, the university stated that the rescued students were recovering in the hospital.

According to the statement, some of the trapped students have been rescued while the search for others was ongoing.