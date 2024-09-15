Maiduguri Flood: UN Pledges Support to Borno Flood Victims

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has promised to support the Borno State government in rescuing and assisting people trapped by the severe flood that devastated the state capital, Maiduguri and its environs.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohammed Malik Fall, announced these in Maiduguri yesterday while paying an assessment visit to the areas affected by flood.

Fall emphasised that the visit was aimed at gathering first-hand information on the flood victims and determining their immediate and long-term needs.

He disclosed that the floods have claimed the lives of 37 people, with 58 others hospitalised due to injuries and health complications.

Fall said: “Today’s visit to Borno was to meet with the affected flood victims, local authorities, humanitarian partners, government officials, and representatives from UN agencies and donors.”

The floods have so far displaced over 414,000 residents across Maiduguri and parts of Jere Local Council, while also damaging critical infrastructure, including bridges, hospitals, schools, and markets.

These disruptions have hindered healthcare services and business activities, further complicating the lives of those affected.

The UN’s top priority, according to Fall, is the immediate evacuation and rescue of people in high-risk areas, followed by providing essential supplies and support.

He also expressed concerns about the potential for disease outbreaks due to the flooding.

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who was also present during the visit, called for a comprehensive flood disaster assessment in collaboration with the UN and development partners.

He said: “We need reliable data on the extent of damage to both lives and property,” stressing that the federal and state governments cannot manage the crisis alone.

The governor further mentioned plans for cash transfers to support the flood victims, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing the ongoing disaster.

As the situation evolves, both the UN and the Borno State government are working closely to provide relief and prevent further loss of life.