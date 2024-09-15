  • Sunday, 15th September, 2024

Maiduguri Flood: 281 Inmates Missing, Says NCoS

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said 281 inmates were missing following recent devastating Maiduguri flood.

Counting the loss of NCoS in the flood that left over 50 percent of Maiduguri and its environs submerged in water, the spokesman of the Service, Umar Abubakar, said: “The unfortunate incident has left scars, bringing down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri (MSCC) as well as the staff quarters in the City.”

He revealed that: “Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing.”

He added that the service is in custody of their details, including their biometrics.

He said: “The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them, adding that: “Presently, a total of seven (7) inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.”

He said: “While this effort is on, the public is assured that the incidence does not impede or affect public safety.”

