I Never Said I Will Accept to be Vice Presidential Candidate in 2027, Obi Clarifies

*Says fifth columnists distorted my remarks

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that he never declared that he would accept to be a vice-presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

Obi said his recent interview with a television station was twisted out of context by those he described as the fifth columnists.

In the reported interview, Obi was quoted as saying that he was willing and determined to be a vice-presidential candidate to anyone, provided that he achieved his ambition.



Obi was also quoted as reiterating his determination to remain in the Labour Party to achieve a presidential or vice-presidential ambition.

The report also quoted him as saying that he would not mind collaborating with other politicians ahead of the 2027 election.

The report, which was based on his interview with News Central, also quoted him as saying he was ready to collaborate with any politician, including the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

But clarifying what he said in the interview, Obi in a statement he signed said: “I have been inundated with calls and concerns regarding the interview I granted to News Central TV.



“In that interview, I took the opportunity it provided to explain my position in detail. However, some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative.

“Let me reiterate clearly what I said, which is on record. I do not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027, while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

“When I was asked about collaboration, I explicitly stated my openness to working with others, provided their intentions were not centred on state capture. I emphasised my commitment to partnering with those who share my vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.



“I also made it clear that I remain committed to the Labour Party, and if anyone wishes to negotiate or join forces, they must disclose their true intentions.

“As I have always maintained, I am not desperate to become president, but I am determined to see Nigeria work.

“Likewise, I am not desperate for any position at all as I believe I can make contributions as I am already doing without occupying any. When 2027 arrives, if I decide to run for any office, it will not be with those whose sole aim is state capture or merely winning an election.

“I want them to explain how we will ensure that no child is left behind and how we will bring millions of out-of-school children back into classrooms, ensure healthy living and pull people out of poverty.



“My statement was unequivocal, and I am genuinely surprised by the misrepresentation of my words.

“For the avoidance of doubts, I never stated at any time that I would be vice president to anyone and it’s unequivocal. I have consistently maintained that I am open to working with those committed to building a new Nigeria.

“My commitment to Nigeria remains steadfast, and I even believe it is possible to contribute to its progress without occupying any office as I am already doing,” he explained.