Finding a Niche with Fabrics

Yinka Olatunbosun

With Emmanuel Bankole, a young and spirited artist, fashion runs deep in his DNA. Walking into Gemini Art Gallery, Onikan Lagos recently—a few moments before his scheduled artist talk—he was found sporting pristine-looking powder blue casual attire, tailored to details by his blood sister sitting within earshot.

While his sister demonstrates her taste in fashion through her needlecraft, he has found his niche with fabrics in creating beautiful collages matched with skilful paintings.

In this newly opened exhibition titled Pacesetter, Bankole appropriates newly sought Dutch wax fabrics to explore the concepts of identity, growth, and purpose. Upon his graduation from the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), he sought to find a voice in the multitude of artists.

In the end, he presents a body of works made from individual as well as collaborative efforts. Highly influenced by his Christian faith, he found motivation from Christian values of morality, amongst other principles.

As Bankole reflected on the process of coming up with this unique collection, he mentioned that one of his partners, Badagry-based Tolu Raymond, had a contagious enthusiasm for the work.

“It was at +234 Art Fair that I encountered Raymond’s works,” he disclosed. “I went on Instagram to reach out to him, and he responded. I started with a sketch, and after I gave it to him to fill in the background. That piece emphasises the role of mentorship.

“In this show, I worked under many masters and mentors. At the same time, I realised that much of my journey has been inspired by my spiritual life. I had always seen myself as a channel to connect with people and my purpose.”

Pacesetter becomes a product of a collaboration with six artists. A piece titled “Conversation with My Son” reflects the notion of spiritual guidance, thus corroborating his biblical leanings. “I try to meditate before I can create some works. I pull my ideas together and I study,” he said, as he explained his methodology.

While some of his mentors are skilled landscape artists, he brought fabrics to canvas in Pacesetter, creating a relatable visual symphony. In partnership with Abiodun Badejo, Adeleke Akeem, Adewale Ojo, Tolu Raymond, and Israel Padonu, he made titles such as ‘Handlifters,’ ‘Helpmate,’ ‘Dreams,’ ‘Birthing,’ and ‘We will Figure it Out Together.’ “I didn’t experience challenges with my collaborators because we had mutual understanding and I was inspired by their commitment,’’ he added while fielding questions from the art historian Matthew Oyedele and some journalists.

With practice hinged on fabric experimentation, Bankole makes an emphatic statement on environmental sustainability. ‘Hand Lifters,’ an eye-catching piece at the show, underscores the importance of role models and mentors. A collaborative work with Tolu Raymond, the piece shows how mentorship can help in achieving set life goals. Arguably Bankole’s most understated piece, ‘Reflections in Solitude,’ captures the need for conscious meditation towards achieving one’s purpose.