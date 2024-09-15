Eid-el-Maulud: Gov Mbah Congratulates Muslims, Preaches Love, Peaceful Co-Existence

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, calling for peaceful co-existence, unity, and love in order to move the nation forward.

Mbah, in his goodwill message to the Muslim faithful on Sunday, said it was only by doing so that Nigeria would realise her full potential and greatness.

He said, “I rejoice with our Muslim compatriots on this occasion of Eid-el-Maulud. Maulud-al-Nabi, being an occasion for the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, presents an opportunity to reflect on the life and times of the Holy Prophet, especially the virtues of empathy, love, peaceful-coexistence, selfless service to humanity, among others, which he preached and was also noted for.

“Again, in times like these especially, it behooves us as Nigerians to be our brother’s keeper and join our hands in faith to wade through the present challenges confronting us as a nation. Indeed, it is only by doing so that we can move our country forward on the path of peace and prosperity to realise its full greatness”, he said.

The governor wished the Muslim faithful and Nigerians a merry and hitch-free Eid-El-Maulud.