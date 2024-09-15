Deduction of 50% IGR from Aviation Agencies’ IGR Threatening Air Safety, Say Air Travel Controllers

Chinedu Eze

Air Traffic Controllers under the aegis of Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), have raised the alarm that the 50 per cent deduction from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the aviation agencies by the federal government is threatening the safety of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

They called for the immediate exemption of aviation agencies from the deduction or they would embark on protest from September 18, 2023, to paralyse flight operations.



The controllers, who made the call in a statement issued yesterday by the NATCA Council, argued that the policy of deducting money from the agencies’ revenues was severely undermining the safety and efficiency of the nation’s aviation industry.

“The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association, representing the collective interests of all Air Traffic Control professionals in Nigeria, wishes to draw urgent attention to the federal government’s ongoing 50 per cent deduction from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of aviation agencies. This policy is severely undermining the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation sector.



“We want to place it on record that the safety-critical activities of the entire aviation sector are slowly grinding to a halt, reaching unacceptable levels. The agencies within the sector are financially constrained, rendering the sector dysfunctional. This alarming situation, if left unaddressed, poses significant risks to the safety and operational effectiveness of Nigerian airspace,” NATCA said in the statement.



The body also made it clear that the controllers would not be held responsible if safety in the airspace was compromised due to lack of or failure of critical equipment, which needed rehabilitation or replacement but could not be procured due to paucity of funds.



“It should also be on record that NATCA will not assume responsibility should a strain on the sector’s safety and operational needs result in any critical incident or accident. The continued financial constraints imposed by these deductions are compromising our ability to deliver safe, efficient air traffic control services.

“Considering these developments, NATCA’s Council, by this press release, places all Air Traffic Controllers on notice that our mother union has directed a nationwide protest Effective from 18th of September 2024; all controllers are to comply with the instructions from our mother union until further notice,” the statement also said.



NATCA directed its members that further instructions would be communicated in due course through the Secretariat.

“We call on the federal government to act swiftly to exempt aviation agencies from the IGR deduction policy and address the financial challenges threatening the safety and functionality of Nigeria’s airspace,” the controllers added.