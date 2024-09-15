BBNaija S9: Lovebirds Ben, Chizoba Evicted

Vanessa Obioha

In the first individual eviction of the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ edition, Ben and Chizoba were sent home. Both had entered the house with their respective partners—Chizoba with her sister, Onyeka, and Ben with his friend and business partner, TJay.

Ben, a 29-year-old club influencer, was the first to be evicted, leaving Chizoba heartbroken.

“I wouldn’t want Chizoba to leave the house now. I’ll be rooting for her,” he told Ebuka during their chat.

However, Ben was unaware that Chizoba would soon follow. After announcing a double eviction, Ebuka returned to the house to reveal that 31-year-old software developer Chizoba was the next to leave, much to the dismay of her sister Onyeka and her close friend, Ocee—one of the Mbadiwe twins.

The duo, however, hinted at the possibility of taking their relationship to another level.

Only 14 housemates are now left in the reality TV show.