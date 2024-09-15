AS EDO STATE ELECT NEXT GOVERNOR…

The will of the people should prevail

The competition for who becomes the next Governor of Edo State is intense with the campaigns laced with harsh rhetoric, hateful speeches and threats. There have also been a few clashes, helped in an environment heaving with small arms and other weapons, and swollen further by criminal networks in a state notorious for violent cultism. The situation has now been compounded by last Thursday’s decision of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state not to sign the peace accord ahead of the gubernatorial election holding this Saturday. But the onus is still on the politicians in the state to give peace a chance. At the end, the choice of who governs Edo for the next four years is that of the residents of the state to make.

Prior to the National Peace Commission (NPC) public event, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had told the Chairman and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar that PDP might not sign the peace accord because the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been arresting their members, a charge that has been disputed by the latter. On Thursday, the PDP state chairman, Tony Aziegbemi was at the venue of the exercise presided by the NPC Convener, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah. But he refused to sign the peace accord. While the PDP stance is quite unfortunate, we hope that all the critical stakeholders will work to ensure that the election is conducted in a credible manner and is devoid of violence.

Meanwhile, since an ‘end justifies the means’ approach to politics has over the years provided the incentive and motivation for power seekers to believe that all is fair and acceptable in electoral politics, the success or failure of Edo polls will depend largely on the capacity of the security agencies that must remain neutral throughout the entire process. We therefore urge Egbetokun to stay above the fray by providing a level playing field for all parties and candidates. No less important also is the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an impartial arbiter. Fortunately, INEC has had ample time to prepare and get its act together by ensuring that all logistical problems like late arrival of ballot papers and voting materials to polling centres are not repeated.

With less than a week to polling day, there is an urgent need for the authorities to confront the threats of electoral violence that loom in Edo State. Even if some of these allegations being bandied can be dismissed as the usual pre-election wolf-crying by politicians, there have also been some bloody ‘dress rehearsals’ during the acrimonious campaigns. While17 political parties are on the ballot, the contest is essentially between the PDP represented by Asue Ighodalo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has Monday Okpebholo as its flagbearer and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

It is noteworthy that off-cycle election, an entirely Nigerian phenomenon which came into being in 2006, is increasingly being ingrained in our system. The 1999 Constitution as amended sanctions it. Off-season elections are primarily due to court rulings which overturn election results. Section 180 (2) of the Nigerian Constitution specifies that a governor vacates the office four years from the date they first take the oath. Beyond the logistical nightmares that are now associated with off-season gubernatorial elections, we must find a constitutional response to the challenge of making INEC to conduct elections every other day. Yet as the courts continue to play a major role in our elections, the number of states conducting off-season elections would likely be lengthened, except cases are speedily dispensed.

Essentially because of the desperation by politicians, off-season elections that should ordinarily be easy to conduct are now marred by controversies. Instead of enhancing public trust and building confidence in the electoral system, they are now deepening the crisis of legitimacy. We therefore need a constitutional response to this problem even as we urge all critical stakeholders to work for a credible gubernatorial election in Edo State that is devoid of violence. May the best candidate win.



