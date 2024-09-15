A Girl Wonder and Her Legacy of Galvanising Vision

As the visionary force behind Film Lab Africa, the British Council’s Brenda Fashugba is revolutionising Nigeria’s film industry by empowering a new generation of storytellers. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke writes

Curiously, a single spark of creative genius—as evidenced by a recent event at the British Council, Lagos—was all it took to revv things up a tad notch in Nigeria’s already thriving film industry, where the future sparkles with promise. Now, 20 emerging filmmakers are primed for stardom after completing an intensive 10-week training odyssey that honed their skills and added more fizz to their passion.

Having been named winners of the prestigious Film Lab Africa project since April, these budding filmmakers—their careers set to soar to new heights—are now poised to make their mark, buoyed up by this significant boost. Indeed, with this highly coveted prize, their names have become synonymous with limitless possibilities, and their futures shine bright with the promise of prestige and the opportunity to bring their most daring creative visions to life.

As the driving force behind this career-defining moment, Brenda Fashugba, the British Council’s Creative Economy Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa and Head of Arts—Nigeria, basks in the limelight. Her groundbreaking announcement at the virtual Creative Hustle event, hosted by the British Council in Lagos, captivated the industry’s elite besides paving the way for a new era of creative excellence.

With over a decade of experience and a distinguished track record, Fashugba is uniquely equipped to lead this project. Her achievements include transforming the Lagos Theatre Festival into West Africa’s largest outdoor festival and founding Women in the Arts in 2015, a platform dedicated to promoting gender equality and showcasing female creatives. The initiative’s inaugural festival launched in 2018, alongside the Lagos Fringe, which she co-founded.

Prior to joining the British Council, Fashugba spent 10 years as resident producer at the Performing Arts Workshop and Studios, producing over 150 theatre pieces. Her tireless commitment to combating sexual and gender-based violence earned her recognition as an Obama Leader in 2018.

A married mother of two, Fashugba enjoys exploring film, history, and architecture in her free time. Her unwavering dedication and expertise have solidified her position as a leading figure in the creative industry.

With warm praise for the Film Lab Africa project grant awardees, the seasoned arts administrator, renowned for her expertise in theatre and festivals and creative economy development, commended their exceptional skills and nuanced understanding of the project’s objectives. She also issued a thoughtful challenge, urging the winners to leverage their achievements as a springboard for innovation and progress rather than resting on their laurels. This gentle yet compelling call to action should inspire the winners to make a profound impact in their artistic communities and unlock the project’s full potential.

Following a highly competitive pitching process launched in March, the Film Lab Africa grant recipients were carefully selected by a panel of industry experts and seasoned filmmakers. From an impressive pool of 60 talented participants, 20 outstanding visual storytellers—10 short filmmakers and 10 micro filmmakers—were awarded prestigious grants of £5000 and £500, respectively, by the British Council. This significant funding, it is hoped, will empower them to transform their innovative projects into reality, elevating their creative confidence and enabling them to share their distinctive voices and unique stories with global audiences.

The short film category boasts an impressive lineup of innovators, led by the visionary storytelling of Shimatever Igbawua, Twansen Danann, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Jemima Pearl Marcel-Udo, Akah Nnani, Sandra Adaora Anyanwu, Moses Ipadeola, Mel Rouge, Faustina Okomayin, and Ami Williams. Meanwhile, the microfilm category showcases a diverse array of fresh perspectives and unique voices, including Temiloluwa Oluokun, Tolulope Odebunmi, Jennifer Nkem Eneanya, Ayinde Amoo, Afahaene Winifred Allen, Fortune Animiokhali, Samuel O. Olateru, Olatomi Falore, Lucy Hannah Adikwu, and Peace Monday Shalom. Together, these lucky ones are poised to make their mark on the world of cinema, bringing their bold ideas and creative passion to the forefront.

Film Lab Africa, a major three-year effort under the British Council’s ODA-funded projects, exhibits a strong commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. Judge and story mentor Kehinde Joseph emphasised that the selection criteria included cultural relevance, diversity, age, and geopolitical zone, resulting in a well-represented cohort of winners. This careful approach demonstrates the programme’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian storytellers and creative leaders.

The selected finalists will benefit from expert mentorship, gaining invaluable insights from a distinguished panel of industry professionals, including Professor Ahmed Yerima, Kenneth Uphopho, Kehinde Joseph, Yinka Ogun, WaltBanger Taylaur, Bunmi Ajakaiye, Emil Garuba, Tari Taylaur, Abbesi Akhamie, and Tunde Babalola. By investing in the next generation of storytellers, Film Lab Africa plays a vital role in nurturing Nigeria’s burgeoning creative economy and film and TV sector. Furthermore, the shortlisted films will receive prestigious international exposure, with the British Council’s support, showcasing them at premier global festivals and amplifying their impact on the world stage.

“The inaugural Film Lab Africa programme has been truly extraordinary,” Sukanmi Adebayo, Principal Delivery Partner in Nigeria for Film Lab Africa and founder of Afrowen Productions, noted. “It has enabled us to produce exceptional films that showcase Nigeria’s diverse stories, resonating with both local and global audiences. This initiative has empowered these talented filmmakers to reach their full potential, and we’re thrilled to see their innovative projects come to life.”

Talking about this inaugural cohort of Film Lab Africa, it presents a diverse array of short films, each offering a unique perspective on the Nigerian experience. Salamatu’s Rhapsody by Shimataver Igbawua is a thought-provoking exploration of tradition versus modernity in Northern Kaduna, seen through the eyes of a young hip-hop enthusiast. Ekun lyawo by Moses Ipadeola is a nuanced examination of cultural tensions and personal passions. She Sees, directed by Akah Nnani and featuring Ronke Oshodi, is a powerful narrative of Rinu, a blind woman from Ajegunle, seeking justice after being assaulted. Toll Free by Mel Rouge is a compelling story of connection and discovery, showcasing the director’s innovative vision. Shadows of Redemption by Jemima Pearl Marcel-Udo is a poignant drama about a seamstress’s fight for healing and justice. Blood and Rope by Twamsen Danaan is a gripping tale of passion and identity set in Kano’s spare parts market. Ireti by Temiloluwa Ami-Williams is a heartbreaking chronicle of a young designer’s battle with cancer and her family’s unwavering support. Ralia’s Secret by Faustina Okomayin is a captivating story of hidden truths and personal discovery. Femi: Love Me, starring Stephanie Coker and directed by Tolu Ajayi, is a thought-provoking exploration of love, obsession, and human relationships. N.E.P.A. (Never Expect Power Always) by Sandra Adaora Anyanwu is an intense drama delving into love, desperation, and vengeance amidst Nigeria’s power crisis. Each film offers a unique perspective on the Nigerian experience, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the country’s emerging filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Film Lab Africa will unfold in phases over the ensuing three years, with subsequent cohorts joining in successive years.