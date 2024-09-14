Stakeholders Defend Kalu’s Role in SEDC Establishment

Folalumi Alaran

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, has been hailed by critical stakeholders for his pivotal role in the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

One of the stakeholder groups that came out strongly in Kalu’s defense, Coalition of South East Youths for Democracy (CESYD), in a statement issued by his Coordinator, Comrade Wisdom Akunna Fabulous, described attempts to diminish Kalu’s contributions to the process that eventual led to the passage and presidential assent to the law establishing the SEDC as “unfortunate” and “mischievous”.

The group highlighted the Deputy Speaker’s instrumental role in sponsoring and ensuring the passage of the SEDC bill, from its first reading on October 12, 2023, to its eventual signing into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 23, 2024.

CESYD’s defense of Kalu came amid claims by a former campaign spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 elections, Dr Josef Onoh, attempting to downplay the Deputy Speaker’s efforts.

CESYD challenged Onoh to provide evidence contradicting the verifiable facts surrounding Hon Kalu’s involvement in the SEDC’s establishment.

The coalition emphasized that Kalu’s leadership and commitment to the South East’s development are undeniable.

It praised the Deputy Speaker for prioritizing Igbo interests and issues, stating that his contributions have been instrumental in addressing the region’s long-standing sense of marginalization.

By defending Kalu’s role, CESYD said it aims to set the record straight and prevent the distortion of history.

The group urged individuals to refrain from spreading misinformation and instead focus on constructive contributions to the region’s development.