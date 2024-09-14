Sani: Kaduna Smart City Project Will Attract $150m Investment, Create 100,000 Jobs

*Commiserates with VP over Maiduguri flood incident

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has disclosed that the Kaduna Smart City project will attract at least $150 million in foreign direct investment and create 100,000 direct jobs.

Sani stated this yesterday while speaking to journalists at the State House, Abuja, after a condolence visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima, over the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The governor who said the project has already generated interest from private investors noted that the project will also create indirect jobs for up to 500,000 people, in addition to direct jobs.

He also highlighted the state’s partnership with Google, which has trained 5,000 women in digital economy, and expressed optimism that they will benefit from the Smart City project.

His words: “A lot of other private investors are trying to key into the Smart City MoU. First, it will create about 100,000 jobs, that is direct jobs, indirect jobs could be up to 500,000.

“Before this thing, we signed an agreement with Google, where about 5,000 women have been trained, supported in digital economy between conventional government and Google, so most of them will key into this.

“Because of that, more people will be able to be employed and self employed also, and at the same time, in terms of the volume of the investment, we are thinking it will attract at least $150 million investment to Kaduna.

“Before that, we have attracted over $350 million from Chinese companies in the last seven months in Kaduna in the area of solid resources, in the area of infrastructural development as well agriculture.”

Sani further stated that his state, during the just concluded state visit by President Bola Tinubu to the People’s Republic of China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huawei Technologies Limited for the development of the Kaduna Smart City.

According to him, “The Kaduna Smart City project aims to enhance security, improve efficiency and transparency in public service, create smart healthcare and education systems, smart public transportation, and e-government.”

The governor expressed confidence in the implementation of the project, citing China’s technological advancements.

A committee, he said, has been set up between the Kaduna State Government and Huawei to implement the MoU within a specified timeline.

Speaking on why he paid a condolence visit to Vice President Shettima, Sani described the devastating flood crisis in Maiduguri, which has claimed over 100 lives, as a “tragedy” and an “unfortunate incident”, noting that a similar flood disaster occurred in Maiduguri 30 years ago, although not of the same magnitude.

He commended the efforts of the Borno State and federal governments in working to save lives and ensure the safe return of displaced persons.

The governor also shared his state’s experience with flood-related challenges, revealing that four bridges were affected, cutting off 60 communities in three local government areas.

He highlighted Kaduna State’s proactive measures to address the problems, including providing support and assistance to victims and educating the public on climate change and disaster prevention.

Sani stressed the need for vigilance and education to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and human-induced negligence.