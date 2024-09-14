Pain at the Pump: Letter to Mr. President

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

Dear President Tinubu,

This is an Open Letter to the chief executive officer of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this sombre month of September. I write to you today with a heavy heart on behalf of countless Nigerians whose daily lives are being crushed under the weight of escalating living costs and an unrelenting fuel crisis. It is no longer a secret that the very fabric of our nation’s economy is stretched thin, and the impact is becoming too unbearable for ordinary citizens.

Your administration’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy, while seemingly a necessary measure to stabilize the economy in the long run, has created a ripple effect that has spiraled into unprecedented hardship. Fuel, the lifeblood of our economy, is now a luxury for many Nigerians. As prices have soared, transportation costs have doubled, even tripled in some areas, making commuting a nightmare for the average Nigerian.

Small business owners who depend on fuel to power their generators, the bread and butter of their livelihoods, are closing up shop. Artisans, traders, and farmers are grappling with the surge in operating costs. Sadly, this wave of hardship does not discriminate – everyone, from urban dwellers to rural farmers, feels the sting of these fuel price hikes. Mr. President, the most worrisome aspect is that there seems to be no end in sight.

In an atmosphere seduced with chants of “Renewed Hope”, escalating costs have started eroding hope…sending your supporters to keep silent in sustained embracement.

In addition to fuel, the cost of virtually every basic commodity has escalated beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. The removal of subsidies and devaluation of the naira has contributed to inflation levels that are historic in their severity. Food prices have doubled. Rent, healthcare, and school fees are skyrocketing. Nigerians are cutting back on essentials, making impossible choices between feeding their families and other critical needs.

How long can we sustain this burden, Mr. President? How long can ordinary citizens withstand this storm before their resilience breaks? We are witnessing a slow erosion of hope – hope that tomorrow will be better, that life in Nigeria will improve. The social fabric is fraying. The crime rates, fueled by desperation, rise, and civil unrest looms in the hearts of a population stretched too thin.

Any discerning political observer can easily identify a dangerous chasm between Governance and the People. There is an unsettling disconnect between the decisions being made in Aso Rock and the everyday realities on the streets. When policies that directly affect the livelihoods of millions are rolled out, there is an expectation of mitigating measures – subsidies in other sectors, social safety nets, or clear plans for immediate economic relief. Yet, we have seen little in terms of practical, immediate support for the struggling masses.

The recent distribution of palliatives and ₦5 billion to states, while a well-intended gesture, is like putting a band-aid on a wound that requires urgent surgery. It is grossly insufficient to offset the economic shock that Nigerians are currently facing. The funds may never reach the people who need them most, and we risk fostering a growing sense of disillusionment and mistrust in your administration.

Surely, as it must be clear to you, considering your antecedence and your much vaunted background as a political mastermind, there is a damning cost for inaction. Mr. President, the Nigerian people are resilient, but we are also tired. Tired of being patient, of being told to tighten our belts while we watch an ever-expanding federal cabinet. Tired of hearing promises that tomorrow will be better while today’s struggles remain ignored. This administration must act, and act swiftly, before it is too late.

You campaigned on the promise of renewed hope and change. Many Nigerians believed in that vision, but now, that belief is wavering. We need decisive action. We need clear communication on how your administration plans to ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians in the short term. We need you to demonstrate that you truly understand the magnitude of this crisis and have the political will to address it head-on.

Your administration must focus on policies that cushion the effects of these economic reforms. Reviving the local production of refined petroleum products should be prioritized to reduce dependence on imports, and by extension, stabilize fuel prices. Investment in public transport, infrastructure, and social safety nets must take precedence to alleviate the burden on citizens. Additionally, targeted tax reliefs for small businesses, price controls on essential goods, and accessible loans for struggling sectors could offer immediate relief, and ignite positive economic stimulation.

More importantly, communication with the public is key. Nigerians need to feel that their leaders are listening, understanding, and actively working to solve their problems. There must be a tangible connection between the government’s policies and the people’s pain.

As the leader of this great nation, you hold the responsibility not just to make tough decisions but also to ensure those decisions do not break the spirit of the people. The escalating cost of living and fuel crisis are national emergencies, and the clock is ticking. We urge you to take bold and decisive actions that show empathy for the plight of ordinary Nigerians. The people need to feel that their President is on their side, fighting for their welfare.

Mr. President, Nigerians are looking to you for solutions, for hope, and for the restoration of a nation that works for everyone. Please, do not let us down.

Yours sincerely,

A Worried Nigerian

(Apologia: ‘To My August People’ Would Conclude Next Time Around)