Our Committee Spared Labour Party of Blushes, Nenadi Usman Declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of Labour Party National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC), Senator Nenadi Usman, has said that the leaders’ timely intervention at the September 4 stakeholders meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, did so much to spare the party some blushes.

According to the former Minister of Finance, the embarrassment would have been huge with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) moving to de-register the party if prompt action was not taken to save the day.

She said the situation on ground “could have left the electoral commission with no alternative but to deregister our party from their portals and exclude us from all elections. That course of action was successfully averted on September 4 at Umuahia.”

Senator Usman told journalists after the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja on Thursday, that they would operate an open door policy and carry all members along in the process of rebuilding the popular “Papa, Mama and Pikin” party.

She said: “On September 4 at Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, no team, group or divide of our party’s various episodes of conflict was vanquished. Everyone won. Therefore, no group or divide should feel any sense of shame or defeat.

“We won together as one political family by the reality of the law. We escaped together the sword of INEC which would have otherwise taken our beloved party out of its books for having no legally acceptable leadership that meets the requirements of our country’s Electoral Act.

“The legacy I desire to be remembered for is that I met a Labour Party in relative conflict and disunity but left it a united, formidable and indomitable elections winning party nationwide.”

Urging all aggrieved parties to shelve their swords and join hands with her committee to rebuild and move the party forward, Usman said; “Come forward and let us reason together on my committee’s supreme mandate. This is the mandate to deliver to our party, in about three months, exemplary unifying state congresses nationwide.

“This will climax in a transparent all-inclusive national convention which will produce the next substantive NEC and NWC of our party, and subsequently the next leadership of our great country.”

Also speaking on latest developments within the party, Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, urged all party members to bury their differences and join hands with the Caretaker Committee to move Labour Party forward to the next level.