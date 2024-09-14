Okeoma: Government Intervention Crucial for Businesses to Thrive

A pharmacist and Vice President of Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr. Daniel Okeoma, explains to Dike Onwuamaeze what informed the formulation and production of Sitfine toilet seat sanitiser spray and how the product can help tame notorious toilet infections. He also speaks on the need for government intervention for industries to thrive. Excerpts:

T

ell us something about Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited

Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited started in 2023. We have a vision of providing quality medical services and products to Nigerians. We have some down-line products that we are developing but the one that is out in the market now is Sitfine toilet seat sanitiser spray, which we are the sole distributor. We are coming out with the Sitfine because we noticed its prospects. We are very keen on the Nigerian economy and we believe in Made in Nigeria products and developing the Nigerian economy.

What is Sitfine toilet seat sanitiser spray all about?

Sitfine is a toilet sanitiser spray that comes in an aerosol form and is very easy to apply. It has been found clinically that it can kill germs up to 99.9 percent. Some of the germs we find out that it is very effective on include staphylococcus, candida, which is a fungal infections. These are what the public calls “toilet infections” or sexually transmitted infections that if untreated can affect the reproductive system, especially for women. It can also cause urinary tract infections. But these infections can actually be taken care with the introduction of the Sitfine sanitizer sprayed on toilet seats.

How does it function?

It works by killing the bacteria cell wall. It denatures the bacteria or the microbes that they became very ineffective because our active ingredient is very effective. When Sitfine is sprayed on the toilet seat it will kills the bacteria within five seconds so that a person can sit on it conveniently without fear of getting exposed to infection.

What need did you recognise in the society that informed this product?

There are different needs. My story is taken actually from a life experience. We found out that when most people visit public toilets they do not feel comfortable using them because of the danger or fear of getting germs is just there. Apart from germs, people do not feel relaxed when they enter into a toilet facility to ease themselves. It is trying to meet these needs that warranted the introduction of Sitfine toilet seat sanitiser spray that we are launching into the market.

Who is your target market?

Sitfine is for both males and females. But we know that women because of their anatomical structure are more prone to contracting these infections than men. So, even though we are targeting both men and women, women are more susceptible to these infections.

What are the unique selling points of Sitfine sanitiser that separate it from others in the markets?

Sitfine has several unique selling points. One, it is made here in Nigeria which makes it more affordable than imported products. It also assures consumers that they are getting something that is real and best for them in terms of quality. Moreover, Sitfine is a product that has NAFDAC’s approval and certification that it is safe to be used. It is save and dermatologically proven and certified. As we have said earlier, it is very easy to use. Just spray it on the toilet seat and within five seconds the seat is dry and ready for use.

How do you foresee its market’s acceptance?

I think that Nigeria has grown to the point where we appreciate our products. And in many areas, made in Nigeria is beginning to compete with others favourably. When you make a product for a continent you are thinking about the people in that continent. Many products are made for temperate weather that may cause skin irritation if they are marketed here. Because when they were testing those products, they did not use our skin.

What do you have to say about the product’s availability and affordability?

Sitfine is cheaper than buying a bottle of beer. Anyone who can afford a bottle of beer or soda can afford this. And this will last more than a bottle of beer and it will save your life and the whole family can use one. It is not just that it is affordable, but it makes a lot of sense. Moreover, the aroma of Sitfine is refreshing. It is very healthy and very fresh that I can say that we are bringing two things in one package.

What about the availability of this product in other parts of Nigeria?

I was in Port Harcourt few weeks ago and it is already there. When you give birth to a child you will do a naming ceremony and thanksgiving, which is what we are doing today (Monday, September 9) with the market launch of the product. The product is already out and keeps spreading. As we distribute we create awareness and sensitise consumers about the product.

Is the product portable enough for people to carry it about to wherever they are going?

It is packaged very well. It is packaged like normal body spray that we used every day and fits into any pocket or bag. You do not need to use it only when you are outdoors. You can use it in your homes. If you have a guest toilet, put it there.

How safe is the product?

Let me say this: to get approval from NAFDAC is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle. It has gone through all the NAFDAC’s procedures otherwise we are not going to be here. Did I add that you can spray it on your phone if you share a phone with someone? If you share a phone with someone just spray it and wipe your phone and you are good to go.

What are the measures you have put in place to address product counterfeiting?

The shape is unique. The size is unique. The colour is unique. The components even the plastic itself are very unique. For you to go through all that just to counterfeit it is a waste of time. There are still other futures we are going to introduce to checkmate counterfeiting, which we will not want to share with the public yet. We are watching the market and keep improving and adding to our security measures.

Any plan to launch this product beyond the Nigerian market?

Thank you very much for that question. Yes, there are plans. The principles of growth come in stages. First, we want to be known in the Nigerian market. As we speak now the product is already known in Canada and The United Kingdom. People are already using it as souvenirs and almost a thousand cans of Sitfine were used as souvenirs in the UK just before this launch. Basically, we have the vision to spread it round the globe but we are going to start with Nigeria and then move to other African countries.

What is your online marketing strategy?

We have our online presence. We are on Facebook and Instragram. Moreover, our followers are in thousands on Instragram and keep increasing. We have those who have done skits that show people how to use it.

What can be done to stabilise the prices of pharmaceutical products that are going up and up in the Nigerian market?

There is supposed to be direct government involvement in pharmaceutical products as it is done in other places. Some individuals have the capacity to afford pharmaceutical products. But because this involves life there is supposed to be government involvement to reduce the stress on individuals. There should be a way and only the government has the strength to do something about it. And also, we need to encourage Made in Nigeria products because it has an effect of reducing the final cost of products to consumers.

How do you get your raw materials and is there any support from the government?

Government intervention is important for industries to thrive. If we source our raw materials locally and produce them locally there will not be much stress on the Naira at the foreign exchange market. The government should intervene in developing the processing lines of the raw materials we have in the country into end products like chemicals or substances or elements that are going to be used in drug production. For example, there are so many substances that could be made from corn that can be used in various industries in the health sector. But if you do not have the right processing lines you cannot convert the corn to be used in drug manufacturing. These are things that we import even though we have the raw materials locally. We expect the government to help with policies and tax reliefs etc.

How will Sitfine toilet seat sanitiser help in situations people splash urine on toilet seats?

We need an ethical revolution on how to use toilets in a manner that will leave them better than we meet them. We need to start teaching children from school how to use toilets. If you are a man, make sure you open the lead before you pee because a woman will need the lead to sit down to pee.

Can the chemical contents of Sitfine be able to take care of germs deposited on toilet seats?

The chemical composition of Sitfine will be able to take care of the germs deposit if it is used well as prescribed. But we still need people to also be careful because the fact that I have a seat belt does not mean that I should drive recklessly.