How we Bring Solutions to the Struggles of Nigerian Food industry- GoSource founders

In the bustling heart of Nigeria’s food industry, a quiet innovation is taking place! At the forefront of this change is GoSource, a pioneering platform that’s redefining how food businesses procure, store, and deliver their products.

Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Lanre Bello and Victor Nneji, GoSource is not just a solution, it’s a transformative force driven by technology and innovation.

Imagine a world where the challenges of running a food business with unpredictable electricity, soaring fuel costs, and unreliable storage are seamlessly managed by technology. This vision was the spark that ignited GoSource. Lanre Bello, a seasoned restaurateur, knew all too well the struggles of navigating the Nigerian food industry’s landscape.

His conversations with Victor Nneji, an expert in supply chain management, led to a groundbreaking idea: to leverage technology to solve these pervasive problems.

Lanre Bello said: “We saw a gap in the market that technology could fill. Our goal was to create a platform that not only addresses the immediate pain points but also anticipates future needs. By combining our expertise, we set out to build a system that transforms how food businesses operate.”

At the heart of GoSource’s innovation is its data-driven approach. The platform uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze market trends, track inventory levels, and predict demand. This enables GoSource to procure and store goods in advance, effectively actively insulating clients from the volatility of market prices.

Adding his word, Victor Nneji said: “Data is our greatest asset. By analyzing patterns and trends, we can ensure that our clients always have access to the supplies they need at stable prices. This foresight allows them to plan better and avoid the stress of last-minute procurement.”

The technology behind GoSource doesn’t just stop at forecasting. It also plays a crucial role in managing inventory and logistics. With two state-of-the-art storage and cold room facilities, the platform ensures that food products are kept at optimal conditions, regardless of power supply issues.

But GoSource’s impact goes beyond just managing logistics. The platform is designed to empower clients financially. By building credit histories through transaction data, GoSource enables businesses to access credit facilities, fostering financial growth and stability.

Also Lanre Bello explain further: “Access to credit can be a game-changer for many businesses. By using our data to build credit histories, we’re providing our clients with the financial tools they need to grow and thrive.”

Since its inception, GoSource has rapidly expanded its network of partners. The platform’s commitment to excellence and innovation has attracted a diverse range of food businesses across Nigeria. As GoSource continues to grow, it remains focused on broadening its reach and enhancing its services.

Nneji added: “We’re always looking to collaborate with more food enterprises. Our goal