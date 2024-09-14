FG Declares Monday Public Holiday to Mark Eid-Ul-Mawlid

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared next Monday as public holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and by extension Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

The minister while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation.