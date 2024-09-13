Shettima: No Going Back on Nigeria’s Digital Revolution

*Oodua investment coy commits to FG’s economic revolution

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has restated the resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to revolutionise Nigeria’s Digital Economy, saying it is on course and fully backed by the necessary support, initiatives and partnerships.



To this end, he said the federal government would continue to open its doors to all willing partners and stakeholders, who continued to believe and invest in the Nigerian project, adding that it was just a matter of time before the nation took its rightful position across the globe.



Shettima, who gave the assurance yesterday when the management of Oodua Investment Company Limited led by its Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja, praised the Company for its initiatives and investment in agriculture, digital economy and MSMEs.

The vice-president noted that these sectors remained critical to Nigeria’s economic development and future.



“The Southwest region of our country has the enormous capacity to revolutionise the country given its endowments, just as the policies of President Tinubu will, in no time, manifest as the greatest milestones crossed for the development of Nigeria,” he stated.



On the ”weaponisation of fuel subsidy,” Shettima described it as an albatross that hung on the neck of the nation, as well as the hitherto manipulated exchange rate.



“Few persons sat on our commonwealth and manipulated our resources. But we are checkmating these manipulations and as can be seen, the economy is gradually beginning to recover and pick up.



“We are, indeed, ready to carry the burden of leadership and together with stakeholders like you, we are crossing the Rubicon and the time for reaping will come,” he further said.



Speaking earlier, Ashiru, who thanked the Vice President for the opportunity to pay him a courtesy call, commended President Tinubu for promoting ease of doing business in Nigeria.



Similarly, he praised the encouragement they got from the Vice President, saying, “You could see that businesses are coming in, and that is why we are here. I see a brighter future in this country with what we have seen in general.



“Nigerians have no business going around the world looking for money, especially with the volume of resources at its disposal, more so that our investors are our greatest assets,” he said.



Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Group Managing Director of Oodua Investment Company Limited, Abdurrahman Yinusa, said the company was seeking to collaborate with the federal government in the agriculture and information technology sectors of the nation.