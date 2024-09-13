NUPRC Inaugurates Arbitrators for Upstream Dispute Resolution Centre in Bayelsa

*Diri insists IOCs must relocate headquarters to Niger Delta

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has inaugurated a ‘Body of Neutrals’ for the upstream Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.



The body made of eminent personalities, including retired judges, senior advocates and experts in the oil and gas industry is charged with the responsibility of providing a seamless approach to dispute resolution in order to save time and cost.



According to the NUPRC, the move aligns with it’s quest to provide quality, efficient, and cost-effective dispute resolution services within the upstream oil and gas industry.



Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, while inaugurating the body, said the establishment of the body was not only the culmination of extensive planning and dedication but also the commencement of a transformative chapter in the realm of dispute resolution.



He said the centre will guarantee access to quality, cost-effective and time-efficient resolution of disputes that arise in the upstream petroleum sector.

He said: “In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the demand for effective and efficient dispute resolution has never been more critical.

“While traditional litigation remains necessary and important, it is often accompanied by inherent delays, high costs, and adversarial postures that can exacerbate conflicts and strain relationships, as seen in numerous protracted legal battles between producers and host communities.



“These challenges underscore the inefficiencies of traditional litigation and the immense financial burdens and prolonged suffering it imposes on the individuals and communities involved.”



He added that the esteemed group of professionals which embodies the core values of impartiality, expertise, professionalism, and dedication were chosen after a meticulous review and thorough consultation.



The members which include lawyers, retired judges, oil and gas industry experts, among others will be entrusted with the oversight of disputes and the mediation of matters that fall within the centre’s jurisdiction.



In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, expressed appreciation to the commission for siting the centre in Yenagoa, noting that the inauguration of the Body of Neutrals would enhance peace in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region.



He restated his position that international oil companies in the region should relocate their headquarters to states where they operate.

On the issue of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the governor again called for amendment of sections of the Act that excluded roles for the states and local governments.