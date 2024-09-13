Nigerian Artist, LURVA, Discusses Journey in Music, Future Aspirations

LURVA, formerly known as LOVABOI, is a Nigerian artist currently based in London, making waves in the Afrobeats music scene. Hailing from Anambra State, Eastern Nigeria, he adopted the new stage name due to technical challenges with his previous one. As he continues to grow his brand, LURVA sheds light on his journey, musical inspirations, and plans for the future.

LURVA’s love for music started at a tender age. Reflecting on his early days, he said, “I started music at a very young age. When I turned 11, I joined the choir, learned to play the piano and drums, and from there, my journey into music kickstarted.” Like many Nigerian artists, he transitioned from gospel music to secular sounds, drawn to the captivating rhythms and melodies. The 21-year-old artist became a certified songwriter, working in studios and developing his unique sound. His influences include global superstars like Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, as well as Nigerian icons such as Tuface Idibia, P-Square, and Wizkid.

LURVA dropped his debut single, “Attention,” on Valentine’s Day in 2023. Describing it as a strategic release, he said, “I wanted to test the market and draw data to improve my sound and connect with my fans.” As for his sound, LURVA identifies as an Afrobeats artist but emphasizes that his music is a fusion of different genres. “If you listen to my music, you’ll find it’s a blend of Afrobeats with pop, soul, and even a bit of reggae. I like Caribbean sounds a lot,” he explained.

His creative process is spontaneous yet precise. “Music doesn’t come to me with difficulty. Once I hear a beat, I jump right on it with the first melodies I get,” he shared, adding that he takes special care in crafting his verses to tell compelling stories. Currently, LURVA is focusing on creating new singles, with plans to release his first EP soon. “I have some collaborations in the works that will be mind-blowing,” he teased, urging fans to stay tuned.

Despite his passion for music, LURVA has also pursued academic interests. “The reason I only have one song out after so many years is that I simultaneously pursued other prospects, including education,” he explained. His academic journey culminated in earning an MBA in Digital Marketing from the University of East London. Now, fully back to music, he is ready to dive deeper into the industry.

When asked if he’s faced any controversies or setbacks, LURVA confidently stated, “Not that I know of. I believe I have a clean track record musically.” However, he admits that patience has been an important lesson, adding, “The songs you think will blow up may underperform compared to the ones you don’t expect. The music industry keeps changing, so patience is key.”

As for future collaborations, LURVA remains tight-lipped but optimistic. “Yes, of course, but I won’t mention names so I don’t jinx it,” he said. His ultimate goal is to create music that reflects both the beauty and complexities of love. “As my stage name LURVA implies, I’m a lover. I want to show that love can either be the best thing that happens to you or the worst.”

With his blend of versatility, passion, and a growing discography, LURVA is undoubtedly an artist to watch in the coming years. Fans can follow his journey across social media platforms as he continues to release new music and showcase his evolving sound.