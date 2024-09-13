Group Decries Suppression of Artists Rights, Calls for Sanity

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A group, Unchained Vibes Africa, has advocated artists’ rights who have long been using their contents to bring about positive change in Nigeria, but often face myriad of challenges and suppression from authorities in the course of their production.

The Executive Producer of the body, Ayodele Ganiyu, made the observation during his presentation at the stakeholders’ engagement organised by the group in Kano yesterday.

Ganiyu lamented the way some artists are suppressed by the authorities without due legal processes, calling on them to exercise their rights to protest peacefully in their contents.

He said: “Artists must exercise their rights and protest peacefully through their content because we have the power to challenge the status quo and inspire reform by speaking out against injustice and advocating our rights.

The executive producer offered recommendations to the board to change its name to Classification Board, instead of Censorship Board.

According to him, “The word censorship is paradoxical and should be changed.”

“It should not be used as a weapon of oppressing others who might protest against some societal misdoings.

“We recommend renaming Kano State Censorship Board to Kano State Classification Board.”

Speaking also, the Executive Secretary of the board, Abba Almustapha, reiterated their stance and commitment to the rules establishing it, calling on all artists to register with the board and be guided by the socio-religious heritage of the state.

He said the board was saddled with the responsibility to put an eye on the artists to ensure that they do not violate societal values in their contents.

“There are some sets of guidelines that will guard the practitioner or the artist that wants to engage in any type of artistic work in Kano State.

“We work harmoniously with all the artists. This will avoid things like blasphemy, slander and the use of vulgar language,” Mustapha stated.