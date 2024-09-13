  • Friday, 13th September, 2024

Gavi Returns to Barca Training after ACL Injury

Gavi central midfieldof Barcelona and Spain during the Joan Gmaper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and AS Monaco at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spain midfielder Gavi returned to training with Barcelona on Thursday, nearly 10 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Gavi underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last November, and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain’s triumph at the Euros.

Barcelona posted a video on social media of the 20-year-old back training with the squad, but Gavi is not expected to make a return to action just yet, and the club’s next game is away to Girona on Sunday.

Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season, with four wins from four games putting them top of the La Liga standings, four points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.

