Forfeiture of $2.045m, Properties: Judge Returns Case File to Admin Judge for Re-assignment

Wale Igbintade

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, returned the case file in a suit seeking final forfeiture of monies and properties allegedly linked to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, back to the Admin Judge for re-assignment and further directive.



Justice Akintayo Aluko had on August 15 ordered an interim forfeiture of $2.045 million, and some landed properties allegedly linked to Emefiele following an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The judge granted the forfeiture order, after taking hearing EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).



Other properties ordered to be forfeited by the court include: two fully detached duplexes of identical structures, lying being and situated at No. 17b Hakeem Odumosu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; an undeveloped land, measuring 1919.592sqm with Survey Plan No. DS/LS/340 at Oyinkan Abayomi Drive (Formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi, Lagos; a bungalow at No. 65a Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, (Formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi, Lagos and a four-bedroom duplex at 12a Probyn Road, Ikoyi.



Others are an industrial complex under construction on 22 plots of land in Agbor, Delta State; 8 units of an undetached apartment on a plot measuring 2457.60sqm at No. 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi, and a full duplex together with all its appurtenances on a plot of land measuring 2217.87sqm at 2a Bank Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.



The judge also ordered that two share certificates of Queensdorf Global Fund Limited Trust belonging to Emefiele be temporarily forfeited.

After granting the motion, Justice Aluko further ordered the EFCC to publish the forfeiture notice in a well-circulated national newspaper within 14 days, for any interested party to show cause and tell the court why the money and properties should not be finally forfeited.



However, when the matter came up yesterday for hearing of all pending applications, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, SAN, counsel to Emefiele told the court that his application seeking for stay of proceedings is pending before the court.



He said the application is seeking stay of all applications pending the hearing and determination of the criminal charge filed against Emefiele before a sister court.



But, EFCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, insisted that the application to show cause should be heard first.

After a prolonged argument by both counsel, Justice Dipeolu ruled that in view of the contentious nature of the matter and the fact that his term as a vacation judge ends today (Friday) he would not have adequate time to hear all the pending applications and rule on same.

Consequently, he adjourned the matter till October 4, 2024 and ordered the case file to be returned to the Admin Judge for re-assignment and further directive.