FG Declares Monday Public Holiday to Mark Eid-Ul-Mawlid



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared next Monday as a public holiday to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and, by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

The minister, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for an enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation.