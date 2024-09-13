Enugu LG Election Gathers Steam as Nkanu East PDP Flags-off Campaign

The September 21 local government council election in Enugu State continues to gather steam, as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagged-off the campaign to retain the council chairmanship and all the 14 councillorship seats in Nkanu East LGA at Amankanu Development Area.

The event witnessed massive turnout of party supporters, traditional rulers, community leaders, and various youth and women bodies, who pledged their support to the party, its chairmanship candidate, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh; the deputy chairmanship candidate, Paul Okwor, and the PDP councillorship candidates.

Addressing the rally, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh assured the people of his continued dedication to their service if reelected, noting that the Mbah Administration had made local government administration in the state easier by offering to bear 60 per cent of the cost of any development project undertaken by any local government council.

“We have served you before now. So, it is going to be a completion of what we have started. We have a lot of projects ongoing in our first term. So, it is time to go back to complete them.

“Again, as you can see, the governor is doing a lot of wonders in the state. no local government chairman will have any good reason not to perform. We are going to key into what he is doing. We are going to key into his developmental agendas to make our local government a better place,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Organisation for Nkanu East, who is equally the Member representing Nkanu East State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Okey Mbah, said Hon. Edeh and Dr. Peter Mbah’s performances had made the council election a walkover for the PDP not only in the LGA, but across the state.

“We are happy that you came out en masse to identify with the PDP and to make a statement. We have a very viable and credible candidate, who has served the Local Government in the past two years and he performed very well. During his tenure, we have a very important bridge, the Ojorowo Bridge, that he built.

“That bridge, which he completed for the use of Nkanu East people, has saved a lot of people from dying because the old one was a death trap.

“He built an ultra-modern hall inside the secretariat because the last time we came for a campaign at the secretariat, we experienced a heavy downpour, which almost halted what we were doing.

“There are also other projects like creation of access roads to agricultural farmlands and area, then the culverts, health centres, police station, among others.

“The governor is doing very well, as you can see. The governor has rebranded the PDP and the people are supporting us based on the performance of our Governor. He has turned Enugu into a construction site. The governor is actually making the campaign easier for us,” Hon. Mbah stated.

The party’s State Treasurer, Hon. Patty Okoh, stressed that Hon. Okechukwu Edeh left indelible marks in his first term, noting that “the empowerment and the projects he did have naturally endeared him to the people.”

Other speakers, including a former council chairman, Pastor Sam Iyiogwe,Nkanu East PDP Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Edeh; and the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, urged the people to come out in their numbers on election day to further consolidate quality leadership of Enugu State.