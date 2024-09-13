Ekiti Seeks N’Assembly’s Intervention in Youth Development

Yinka Oyebode writes that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has sought the intervention of the National Assembly for the upgrade of the National Youth Service Corps’ Permanent Orientation Camp in Emure Ekiti.

Governor BiodunOyebanji of Ekiti state has sought the assistance of the Senate Committee on Youth Development in providing critical support for the upgrade of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in the state.

The Governor also appealed to the Committee to develop policies aimed at fostering skill acquisition among Nigerian youths, emphasizing that education without skills in this modern era will put the youths at a disadvantage.

Oyebanji, who stated these in Ado Ekiti, the state capital during a meeting with members of the Senate Committee on Youth Development led by the Chairman, Senator YemiAdaramodu, shortly after their fact finding visit to the NYSC camp in EmureEkiti.

The Governor expressed concern over the poor condition of the NYSC camp, noting that the facility had suffered neglect over time following the inability of the NYSC to adequately maintain the camp.

The Governor said his government had already commenced rehabilitation efforts which include construction of 45 units toilet and bathrooms in the camp, rehabilitation of the road leading to the camp to curb accidents and kidnappings along the route, as well as giving approval for procurement of utility vehicle to enhance the operation of the scheme in the state.

He however urged the Senate Committee members to ensure adequate budget provision for the camp in next year federal budget, in order to upgrade facilities at the camp.

According to him: “I am not happy that NYSC has shifted its responsibility to the state. Ideally both of us should be responsible but NYSC just washed off their hands from their facilities in the state. We are doing our best to fix the road leading to the camp and fix 45 Units of convenience facilities, in addition to other interventions. I implore you to ensure adequate provision for the camp in the next budget so the facilities can be upgraded.”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee on Youth Development, Senator YemiAdaramodu while appreciating the Governor for his quick intervention during the recent near-disaster in the NYSC camp and his commitment and dedication towards the youth development in the state, said the purpose of their visit to the state was to assess the condition of the camp and identify areas requiring urgent intervention, adding that despite the Senate being on recess, the visit was prioritized to incorporate the rehabilitation of the camp in the upcoming budget deliberation.

Adaramodu highlighted the significance of their visit to include providing support for the efforts of the state government, while also promising that his Committee would contribute 250 mattresses and chairs to the camp as palliative measure while working on the major intervention.

He also promised to personally facilitate the construction of a new hall as a constituency project and the installation of solar-powered street lights to improve security within the camp.

-Oyebode, Media Adviser to EkitiGovernor, writes from Ado Ekiti.