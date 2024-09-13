  • Friday, 13th September, 2024

Douyé Youduba on Timeless Music

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Vanessa Obioha

Is there any difference between present-day music and the oldies? This was the question Douyé Youduba, the US-based Nigerian jazz vocalist sought to answer in a recent chat.

Youduba, who has gained recognition globally for her sonorous and melodic voice, believes that quality music is timeless.

“Quality music is not bound by time or era. It is a reflection of the human experience, and as long as there are artistes who are passionate about their craft and committed to creating something meaningful, there will always be quality music for us to enjoy and be inspired by,” she said, adding that “Music is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures, and I believe that everyone deserves to experience its power and beauty. By sharing my gift, I hope to spread the message of hope, love, and unity to people all over the world. Whether it’s through a live performance, a recorded album, or a social media post, I believe that every opportunity to share my gift is an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Youduba has released multiple albums, including “Journey”, “Quatro”, “Daddy Said So”, and “Golden Sekere” which showcase her unique blend of jazz, soul, and pop music.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.